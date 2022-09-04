Meradong rep commends SJK Su Tak for ensuring enough student to stay open

SARIKEI (Sept 4): Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing has commended the management of SJK Su Tak for efforts to ensure the school could continue to operate.

Ding said he was informed in 2000 that the school might have to close due to low enrolment. However, with great effort from the school management and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), enrollment has improved sufficiently to keep the school operational.

“I would continue to play my part as an elected representative to assist the school especially in upgrading facilities. The school now has a new hall built with rural transformation project (RTP) fund allocated by the state government through me,“ said Ding who officially opened the school hall during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in the school.

Ding pledged to allocate part of his 2023 RTP fund to install lighting in the new hall and contributed RM3,000 under his minor rural project (MRP) fund for school activities.

Among those present were Sarikei District Education officer Lau Ngie Tung; PTA chairman Huang Hoe Hie; headmistress Ho Suok Ting and Pemaca Yii Hee Sieng.