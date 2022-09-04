Mulu folks want Anyi Ngau to defend Baram seat in GE15

KUCHING (Sept 4): Voters in the Mulu constituency still want Baram incumbent Anyi Ngau to defend the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next general election, said Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala.

He said they still had very high confidence and hope in all GPS candidates.

“The people in Mulu are confident that if Anyi is renominated to defend the seat, his chance of winning it again is very good.

“He will still have very good support from us in Mulu,” he said at a gathering to welcome Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on his visit to Long Banga, Ulu Baram today.

The three state seats under the Baram parliamentary constituency are Mulu, Telang Usan and Marudi.