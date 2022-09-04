One killed, another injured in two-motorcycle collision at Jalan Mambong

KUCHING (Sept 4): A 26-year-old man was killed while another suffered from severe head injuries following a collision between two motorcycles at Jalan Mambong here at around 7.30pm last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased was identified as Wellter Rippu from Kampung Sikog here.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the deceased, who was coming from the Kampung Sikog direction, suddenly entered into the lane of the other motorcyclist, who was riding from Kuching.

“As a result of the collision, the other motorcyclist, who is a 18-years old man, suffered from severe head injuries and was taken by the paramedics to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

“Wellter also suffered from head injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that Wellter’s body was taken to the SGH Forensic Unit for further action.

Abang Zainal Abidin said initial investigation also revealed that both victims, who are from the Kampung Sikog, had allegedly ridden their motorcycles without headlights.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.