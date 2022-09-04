Sabah records 167 new Covid-19 infections today

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 4): Sabah has recorded a slight drop in the number of new Covid-19 infections today, with a total of 167 cases reported today compared to 187 yesterday.

According to Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, the lower number of cases recorded in the state was due to the lower number of test samples today.

“The total number of new cases was obtained from 1,840 test samples at a positivity rate of 9.40 per cent compared to 1,974 samples yesterday with a positivity rate of 9.22 per cent,” he said.

Only three districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu, 81, Putatan 21, and Tuara 15.

Out of the 167 new cases recorded today, 166 are in Categories 1 and 2 while the remaining one is in Category 4.