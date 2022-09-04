Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway at 86.54 pct completion, says Works Minister

KUCHING (Aug 4): The Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project has reached a completion progress of 86.54 per cent as of Aug 24, with the most recent work completion being Work Package 4 of Sri Aman road section, said Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

According to him, a few road sections of the highway are expected to be opened to the public this year and three other sections in Bukit Begunan, Sibuti and Lambir are expected to be opened next year as some of the roads need to be redesigned due to the topography of the areas involved.

“Other than that, there are many projects funded by the federal government in Sarawak with four such projects currently under implementation by the Ministry of Works, including Phase One of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road from Lawas to Long Lopeng,” he said during a press conference after a dinner session with members of the press at a local hotel here yesterday.

The four development projects, which cost a total of RM1.636 billion are the construction of a Jalan Medan Jaya-Jalan Tun Hussein Onn flyover in Bintulu; Phase One of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road; an access road to the south of Kuching International Airport; and upgrading of the 8101 Jalan Datuk Musa road heading to a G3 roundabout at Kota Samarahan, Kuching.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, said Phase Two of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road project is currently at the purchasing stage at the Ministry of Finance, and is hopeful that the project can be tendered out and be implemented by year end or early this year.

He stressed the recent Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for an alternative road connection for residents of Limbang and Lawas to bypass Brunei, as the borders closure of the neighbouring country had significantly impacted the movements of the people there to Miri.

As for the 96-kilometre Trans Borneo Highway that forms the ‘missing link’ from Miri to Limbang and Lawas via Brunei, Fadillah hoped the highway project planning can be finalised this year and for the construction to start next year.

He said the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had recently announced the federal government had given the green light to both Phase Two of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road and Trans Borneo Highway projects to proceed with a total ceiling price of about RM12 billion.

Touching on the upgrading of 200-kilometre roads to the standard of Pan Borneo Highway, dubbed as the ‘Red Line’ project, Fadillah said the project remains a priority to the ministry and they had submitted the road upgrade development proposal to be included in the coming rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

It was previously reported the proposed upgrading works would involve road sections in Kuching-Serian, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Meanwhile, speaking at the dinner, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman pointed out about 60 per cent of the funding for the ministry under the national Budget 2022 was allocated for the development of Sarawak, constituting about RM4.6 billion of the RM7.306 billion allocated.

In term of federal roads, Wan Ahmad Uzir said there are 20,017 kilometres of federal roads nationwide and 844.85 kilometres of the roads are located in Sarawak.

“For this year, a total of RM1.08 billion have been allocated for the maintenance of federal roads throughout the country, out of which Sarawak received about RM88.3 million. Each state in the country received about the same proportion of the funding,” he added.

He said the RM88.3 million was utilised for routine maintenance that costed about RM26 million; periodic pavement maintenance (RM40.7 million); periodic non-pavement maintenance (RM16.19 million); bridges maintenance (RM700,000); streetlamps and traffic lights maintenance (RM700,000); and bills for streetlamps and traffic lights (RM4 million).

The agency responsible for the maintenance of federal roads in Sarawak is DAL HCM Sdn Bhd and the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak is the implementing agency.

He also said the ministry had launched a Zero pothole campaign since 2016 to repair pothole within 24 hours after first being identified and a total of 3,467 potholes in the state had been repaired as of August this year.

There are also about RM3-billion worth of projects under the ministry to be constructed for their clients, which are four hospital projects, including the Petra Jaya Hospital, costing a total of RM1.5 billion; 28 school projects costing RM651 million and seven construction projects of complexes and buildings for other government agencies for about RM674.9 million.

He pointed out the completed work packages for the Pan Borneo Sarawak Highway are Work Package One involving the roads from Telok Melano to Sematan; Work Package Three involving Serian section; Work Package Seven involving Batang Rajang Bridge section in Julau; Work Package 10 involving Nyabau flyover Section; Work Package 11 involving Pujut section and lastly, Work Package Four of the Sri Aman section.