Scientex partners Taisei Lamick Japan to expand into liquid and paste packaging

KUCHING: Scientex Bhd (Scientex) is partnering Japan’s leading producer of liquid and paste packaging systems, Taisei Lamick Co, Ltd (Taisei Lamick), to expand its market share in the region.

Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Taisei Lamick is involved in the manufacturing and sale of plastic films, retort pouches and pouches with zippers for automatic filling with liquids and pastes, as well as manufacturing and sale of ‘DANGAN” auto fillers for liquids and pastes, peripheral devices and technical services.

Its subsidiary Taisei Lamick Malaysia Sdn Bhd (TLM) is primarily involved in the manufacturing and sale of printed and laminated flexible light packaging materials for food and beverage (F&B) and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products.

Scientex’s wholly owned subsidiary Scientex Packaging Film Sdn Bhd today announced that it had entered into a share sale agreement (SSA) with Taisei Lamick to acquire 8,100 ordinary shares representing 80.2 per cent equity interest in TLM for RM63.8 million cash consideration.

Upon completion of the SSA, Scientex will hold 80.2 per cent equity in TLM, while Taisei Lamick will hold the remaining 19.8 per cent equity.

“This partnership is a meaningful step for Scientex on multiple fronts,” Scientex chief executive officer (CEO) Lim Peng Jin said.

“Notably, Taisei Lamick is the number one producer for liquid and paste packaging in Japan.

“This collaboration, leveraging on the strong reputation and collective strengths of Scientex and Taisei Lamick, is poised to bring industry-defining cost-competitive quality products to regional clientele; and hence potentially expanding our flexible packaging market share.

“Foremost is the fact that it would enable Scientex to gain an immediate foothold into the fast-growing film business that is used in liquid and paste packaging, thus enhancing our offering of diversified and customised flexible packaging products especially in the F&B sector.

“It will also provide opportunity for us to expand our capability into producing customised healthcare and hygiene-related packaging, and widen the range of value-added packaging solutions in the FMCG sector.”

The proposed acquisition is to be funded by internally-generated funds and/or bank borrowings, and is not subject to the approval of Scientex shareholders and government authorities in Malaysia.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the proposed acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of the year 2022, and anticipated to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of Scientex for the financial year ending July 31, 2023.