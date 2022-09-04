Scrap vehicles, tyres catch fire at scrapyard in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Sept 4): Twenty scrap vehicles and a pile of tyres caught fire at a scrapyard in Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa, Kota Samarahan this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified of the incident at 12.47am and 17 firefighters from the Kota Samarahan and Batu Lintang fire stations were sent to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved 20 scrap vehicles and a pile of tyres at a warehouse storing scrap vehicles. The fire, however, did not affect the building structure,” It said.

Bomba said firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 1.29am before putting it out moments later.

The cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation.