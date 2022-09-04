Sibujaya new market to be redesigned for convenience

SIBU (Sept 4): The layout plan for the Sibujaya new market will have to be redesigned for the convenience of all, says Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

“Beginning next month, the rear section of the Sibujaya new market will accommodate the stalls for traders, while the front section is for the parking lots,” he said during the SRDC delegation’s visit to the new market in Sibujaya.

Initially, the parking areas were located at the rear of the site, while the stalls for traders were at its front part, he noted.

“After a month of implementation, it was found that this arrangement had caused traffic congestion, making it inconvenient for both consumers and traders.

“Upon inspection, the councillors have unanimously agreed to change the layout plan; for the stalls to be placed at the rear section and the parking lots at the front, effective October,” he said.

The chairman of the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong Branch noted that they had also received complaints on vendors occupying the footpath and public space which restricted movement and caused inconvenience to the public.

“SRDC will draw red lines on the floor along the pavement to mark the off-limits areas, and those who sell their products outside the red line will have to be penalized,” he said.

The SRDC delegation also visited the Sibujaya old market after their inspection of the new market.