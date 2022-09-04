Stern action will be taken against traders selling chicken above ceiling price, says minister

TUMPAT (Sept 4): The government will take stern action against traders who sell chicken above the ceiling price of RM9.40 a kilogramme, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Mustapa, who is also a member of the Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation, said the ceiling price of RM9.40 a kilo was still in force following the government continuing to provide subsidy for the essential item.

“We are still giving subsidy… the maximum price now is RM9.40 (a kilo), so there is no reason to sell above RM9.40.

“If there are any traders selling above the ceiling price, the relevant authority will take appropriate action,” he told a press conference after visiting Laman Warisan Seni Kampung Laut and Laman Warisan Serunding Kampung Laut here today.

Also present was East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) chief executive officer Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat.

Meanwhile, commenting on the visit, Mustapa said the Laman Warisan Seni and Laman Warisan Serunding projects involved a cost of RM40 million to accommodate 23 local entrepreneurs who run serunding (meat floss) and other small businesses.

“Through the 23 outlets at Laman Warisan Seni Kampung Laut and Laman Warisan Serunding Kampung Laut, no less than 100 job opportunities are offered to locals here,” he said.

The projects are among ECERDC’s initiatives to maintain village traditions while improving the economic and socio-economic status of local residents through entrepreneurial opportunities. — Bernama