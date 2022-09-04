S’wak govt will continue to focus on advocating for people with disabilities, says Fatimah

MIRI (Sept 4): The Sarawak government through the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development and Social Welfare Department (JKM) will continue to focus on advocating for the people with disabilities (OKU) by improving and upgrading the relevant facilities, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In her opening speech at the 8th National Early Childhood Intervention Conference (NECIC) at a local hotel here yesterday, the Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said among the efforts made by the government was establishing the One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) in Kuching.

He added that a total of 339 children with special have been enrolled into OSEIC to date.

“However, the facility itself is not enough. We have parents sending their child with special needs, but they themselves have the difficulty to cope with their child’s situation.

“There were also constant worries among the parents on how their children would cope if they (parents) not there anymore. Hence, it is crucial to note that advocacy still needed to be carryout but it would not be enough. What the society especially families with OKU children need is the services,” said Fatimah.

Noting that continuous services is something that her ministry is looking at, Fatimah said her ministry has submitted proposal papers to the Cabinet and once approved, they will have some grants to do something else, including going into the rural areas where help is much needed.

During her speech, Fatimah also stressed on the need to embark on areas where OKU’s ability and potential can be discovered and unleashed.

“There are various efforts that allow OKU to unleash their potentials such as the Paralympics and Special Olympics. In fact, Sarawak is the champion for 13th times in Paralympic Games and hopefully at the upcoming games to be held in Kuala Lumpur later this year, Sarawak team will bee the champion for the 14th time,” she said, adding that the champion status shows that Sarawak para athletes have trained very hard to earn the recognition.

The first of the three-day conference from Sept 3 to 5 at Imperial Hotel was attended by more than 300 people, including speakers from all around Sarawak, Peninsula Malaysia, Australia, Netherland, New Zealand, USA, Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore.

Also present were National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) president Wong Hui Min co-chairpersons Liza Chai and Dr Toh Teck Hock who is also NECIC vice president; keynote speaker Dr Jane Warren of University of Wollongong, Australia; Business Events Sarawak CEO Amelia Roziman; Miri Divisional Health Officer Dr P. Raviwharmman Packierisamy; Miri Hospital Director Dr Jack Wong; Miri District Education Officer Mariam Monek and JKM Miri assistant director Pengiran Mohamad Najib Pengiran Mohamad.