Upskill yourselves towards ‘Sarawak Nation 2030’ goal, ACCCIS members called

SIBU (Sept 4): Members of the Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) need to upskill themselves and transform their business models towards building a ‘Sarawak Nation 2030’.

In making this call, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 in place, the Sarawak government had been doing things very differently in its effort ‘to create a prosperous, inclusive and environmentally-sustainable Sarawak’.

“You must be in line with what the Sarawak government is doing; your business model, how you do business, how you participate – (everything) is very different already,” he said at the opening of ACCCIS annual general meeting (AGM) at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

Dr Sim, also the state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said in the olden days when the telephone first came, people started to sell phones lest they would be left out.

Then, when the handphone was introduced, a whole set of new economics came in, he pointed out.

“Those in the phone business started the handphone repair service, selling reload cards, SIM cards and so forth.

“Like hydrogen – why hydrogen is important? Because oil prices are high, (and) there will be an acceleration of cars from petrol (fuel) to electric cars and hydrogen (powered) cars.

“An electric car has about 80 spare parts, whereas a conventional car has about 1,500 spare parts. So, there will also be a new set of skills.

“These are just a few examples. So, the Chinese chambers need to know what they are doing, they need to upskill, and at the same time, as Sarawak builds up as a nation, we want them to come and join us and continue to contribute,” he said.

Dr Sim also said the government wanted the Chinese chambers to contribute and work together towards building a ‘Sarawak Nation’ in 2030.

In addition, he hailed ACCCIS as among those that had advised Sarawak Economic Council on the setting up of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.