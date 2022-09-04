Uzbekistan planning direct charter flights to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 4): Uzbekistan is planning to launch direct charter flights to Sabah to continue the efforts to stimulate the tourism sector.

Leovit Biznes charter owner Dilshod Elmuradov said Sabah is a new destination to them, so they will start off with charter flights to slowly build up the market to attract visitors from Central Asia to this region.

“This is the second time I’m visiting Sabah. I’m coming here to plan for the charter flights with local travel agents,” said Dilshod.

He made his first trip here before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and this time, he was back with a group of travel agents from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The agents took time off from their participation in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair in Kuala Lumpur which ran from Sept 2-4.

“We saw this state has the promising prospect for Uzbek travellers,” shared Dilshod after the end of a four-day business familiarisation tour around Kota Kinabalu here.

“We are planning to launch the direct charter flights to Sabah from one of the four destinations namely Tashkent, Bukhara, Samarkand or Namangan,” he said.

He also thanked Uzbekistan Ambassador to Malaysia, Ravshan Usmanow, for giving them the support to work towards realising the charter flights.

The equatorial humid climate of Malaysia has made it one of the favourite destinations for the Uzbeks as many had travelled to Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi to escape the freezing winter, he said, adding that a few had come to Sabah.

During the brief sojourn here, the Uzbek and Tajik travel agents inspected a few hotels and toured the islands in Tunku Abdul Rahman Park near the city here.

“We enjoyed the warm hospitality of the people here and the islands were beautiful. The food was also very interesting as it was served with a variety of dishes,” he said.

Osmon Aero charter owner sales director Djalilove Ulugbek Saydiganievich said they had received a lot of positive feedback on Sabah following the launch of the inaugural chartered flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent in July this year.

“Since then, a lot of agents are starting to promote Sabah and many are here now in Kota Kinabalu because of the promotion.

“This has given us the huge encouragement to connect Central Asia and Southeast Asia, my plan was to bring the flights to Sabah … that would be the first connecting point,” he said.

Funholiday’s managing director Connie Chong who handled the tour, said Uzbek and Tajik agents were excited to see the islands because many had never seen before because they lived in a landlocked countries.

“The Uzbeks want to travel out from their country during the winter months from December to February, because the temperatures can drop below zero Celsius,” she said.

I-World sales manager Brandy Wong said there was a stark contrast between Sabah and Uzbekistan in terms of attractions, food, weather and so on.

“So the uniqueness of Sabah which is blessed with abundant of unspoiled nature is a perfect destination for them to explore,” said Wong.

The Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry via the Sabah Tourism Board also hosted a welcoming dinner for the travel agents at a resort here.