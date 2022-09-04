Wan Junaidi: Govt studying implications of separating powers between attorney general, public prosecutor

KUCHING (Sept 4): The government has initiated a study on institutional reform, which involves the separation of the powers between the attorney general and the public prosecutor.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who revealed this today, said the study would touch on the implications of such proposed reform.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP, said the matter should not be taken lightly even though it has been implemented by many Commonwealth countries.

“This is because if we look at the Malaysian context, we need to amend 19 existing laws including the Federal Constitution.

“For example, amending the law related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) takes a long time, as does the law related to the ban on MPs hopping from a party to another,” he said at a press conference after handing over the deposit for the purchase of land for the Darul Ehsan Mosque in Kampung Sejingkat here.

Wan Junaidi pointed out that the proposed move will have implications on government’s expenditure since the public prosecutor and the attorney general will need to have separate offices, libraries and staff.

“If the separation is done, the attorney general must have his own office, library, staff and advisors because he can no longer share with the public prosecutor.

“Well, we don’t even know how many millions are needed a year to finance this,” he said.

Despite so, he said he would support such institutional reform, and a comprehensive study is required before arriving at any decision.

Yesterday, political scientist Prof Wong Chin Huat reportedly said that the role of public prosecutor should be separated from the attorney general before the next general elections so that the public prosecutor could be “free” from any political interference.