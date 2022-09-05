Anwar calls PAS’ ‘kingmaker’ bid in GE15 as a ‘threat’ against govt stability

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): PAS should not be put in a position where it can play “kingmaker” in deciding the next federal government, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He warned that if the Islamist party wins its targeted 40 parliamentary seats in GE15, it could jeopardise political stability again.

“That’s PAS’ stand, in my view that’s a dangerous approach because it can become some form of a threat.

“For example, the kingmaker wants so many ministers, so many positions, as is happening now,” he replied when asked to comment on PAS’ GE15 objectives — one of which is to win at least 40 federal seats to influence the formation of the next government.

“What we want is a party that presents a clear policy. Corruption has become a cancer in this country. Abuse of power, economy not satisfactorily planned, not convincingly driven,” he added.

Yesterday, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor who is also PAS election director said his party intends to contest 80 parliamentary seats and win at least half so that no other party can form a government without it.

Anwar also said Pakatan Harapan presidential council leaders have not discussed the possibility of the fledgling Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) joining their coalition.

“The issue of Muda, cooperation and discussion is not a problem.

“But for participation in PH, it has not been discussed by the PH presidential council,” he said.

He added that negotiations on forming election alliances are still ongoing. — Malay Mail