Be disciplined, CM tells Sabah’s Sukma squad

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): Malaysia Games (Sukma)-bound State athletes have been advised to prioritise discipline in pursuit of excellence in the country’s premier multi-sport event.

The 20th edition of the Games, which will be held around the Klang Valley from September 16-24, will see a total of 466 athletes making up the State contingent and competing in 31 sports And Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, expressed hope that the state representatives would display high level of discipline during the Games.

“I want to remind that the aspect of discipline should always be prioritised … it is an important element when we take part in Sukma.

“However good an athlete is, without discpline the athlete will never go far. That is why I urge the (sports) associations and coaches to assist the State Government to monitor the athletes and to instill discipline among them.

“Report athletes for indiscipline or those who show bad conducts. As the saying goes, ‘one bad apple spoils the bunch’ … we don’t want athletes with disciplinary problem to tarnish the good name of Sabah,” said Hajiji.

Hajiji shared the advice during the handing over of the State flag to the Sabah Sukma contingent here yesterday. He was represented by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the State Government through the Youth and Sports Ministry believed the Sabah contingent was fully ready to compete and return with the desired 40-gold medal target.

Hajiji said the state athletes must display strong identity and self-belief that could spark their spirit of patriotism, thus bringing the best of out of them to try and win gold medals for Sabah.

Hajiji stressed that athletes must always take care of what they consumed and to get the advice from coaches or experts should they needed supplement.

He said this was to prevent them from taking supplement that may contain prohibited or banned substances, which could lead them to be stripped off their medals and expelled from the Games.

Hajiji also advised the officials to look after the security and safety of athletes while hoping the state representatives will show great sportsmanship throughout the Games.

For the record, the state contingent achieved their best outing yet by winning 33 gold, 27 silver and 45 bronze medals to finish sixth out of 15 participating contingents, including from Brunei Darussalam, in the 2018 Sukma in Perak.

This time around, Sabah will compete in 31 sports namely aquatics (swimming and diving), badminton, cycling, football (men), lawn bowls, gymnastics (artistic and rhythmic), hockey (men and women), karate, archery, shooting, athletics, sailing, pencak silat, squash, tenpin bowling, wushu, weightlifting, netball, basketball (men and women), volleyball (men and women indoor and beach events), E-Sports, golf, judo, canoeing, cricket (men), Muay Thai, petanque, rugby (men and women), sepak takraw (men and women), tennis and boxing.

A total of 426 gold medals will be up for grabs where most of the competition venues will be located around the Klang Valley namely Kuala Lumpur, (Bangi including Nilai and Putrajaya), Bukit Jalil and Shah Alam.

Sailing will take place at the National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi.

Meanwhile, Ellron represented the Chief Minister in handing over the State flag to Sabah contingent chef-de-mission to Sukma, Mansur Hj Asun who is also the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Sabah Sports Council director Mohd Asneh Mohd Noor, Sabah Sports Board chairman Osman Aganduk and general manager Terrance Pudin were among those present.