Build connections with other communities, Lee tells Miri Chinese federation

MIRI (Sept 5): The Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations (FCA) should play a key role in bridging the Chinese community with other communities, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said this includes working with communities of different races and religious background.

“Sarawak Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) always reminds the people of Sarawak that we are a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society.

“He (Abang Johari) also said unity is the only way to promote peace, stability, prosperity and making Sarawak as a good place to live and work.

“Therefore, it is hoped that FCA can play an active role in this regard,” he said when officiating at the FCA annual general meeting at a local hotel here yesterday.

Lee, in his speech, also stressed on the need for FCA and the associations under the federation to continue to be united and to prioritise on contributing to the Chinese community.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the lives of the people and the economy as a whole have been greatly affected.

“At present, the Sarawak government is focusing on restoring the economy through the Post Covid Development Strategy, hoping to attract more foreign investments and working towards developing Sarawak to become a high-income state by 2030,” he said.

Meanwhile, Datuk David Goh was re-elected as FCA president during the meeting. He will continue to lead FCA for the second term until 2024.