Bung Moktar confirms he’s healthy, viral photo from past hospital stint

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin today confirmed that he is healthy and has not been hospitalised.

The Kinabatangan MP said he is still in Kuala Lumpur following court proceedings on Friday.

He was responding to a photo showing him in a hospital bed, which went viral on social media yesterday.

On his Facebook page, Bung Moktar stressed he is in good shape and has not taken ill.

“To all my friends and political enemies, don’t worry, I am still here and still healthy under God’s protection,” he said in a short post.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chief said he will be in Kota Belud on Saturday (Sept 10) to launch the ‘Gelombang Biru’ (Blue Wave) programme as well as the Kota Belud and Tuaran election machinery.

When contacted, the deputy chief minister’s press secretary Jaafar Abdul Wahid said he had been inundated with telephone calls and WhatsApp messages from Bung Moktar’s friends and party leaders.

Jaafar slammed those circulating the photo, which showed Bung Moktar being visited in hospital by Umno secretary general Datuk Ahmad Maslan and Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin.

“The picture is from 2015/2016 when Bung Moktar returned from undergoing kidney treatment in China. It was deliberately spread by irresponsible people with the aim of tarnishing his reputation and his political career,” he stressed.

He called on the public not to believe false news spread by irresponsible individuals.