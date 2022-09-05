Covid-19: Sarawak records 619 cases, 6 deaths in Epid Week 35

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak recorded 619 Covid-19 cases and six deaths from the coronavirus in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 35, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, the committee said four of the deaths were reported in Sibu and two in Kuching.

“As for the 619 cases, 594 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms while the remaining 25 cases were in Category 3 (pneumonia), Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) or Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support),” said SDMC.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative 313,151 cases.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 194 cases followed by Miri (110), Sibu (83), Bintulu and Samarahan (24), Sarikei (22) and 13 cases each in Bau and Dalat.

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Mukah with eight cases, six in Meradong, five each in Sri Aman and Betong and four each in Tatau and Daro.

Matu, Lawas, Julau, Marudi and Saratok each recorded three cases while two each were recorded in Asajaya, Lundu, Lubok Antu, Subis, Kanowit and Belaga.

One case each was reported in Pakan, Simunjan, Beluru, Kabong, Selangau, Song, Tanjung Manis and Tebedu.

Sebauh and Telang Usan did not record any cases this Epid week.