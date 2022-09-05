Cricketers eye Sukma gold despite the odds

KUCHING: Sarawak cricketers all geared up to finish among the top teams at the 20th Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 16 to 24. Teams in the cricket competition will play at the UKM Oval and Selangor Turf Club.

Sarawak is drawn in Group B with Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Kelantan, Sabah and Melaka while Group A comprises Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pulau Pinang and Selangor.

The top two teams from each group will cross over for the semi-finals.

“We want to win the gold this year,” said head coach Pramuka Sidesh Liyanage from Sri Lanka.

However, he also reveal the key challenges facing his team. Sarawak has good quality players like defending champions Kuala Lumpur and Perak as well as Kelantan, he observed.

“(However) I don’t understand why the four strong teams are drawn in Group B,” he asked. Moreover, he added, those three rival states have better facilities, exposure and more training sessions with the national coaches.

“But we are not giving up because we have proved that we are a force to be reckoned with in the Pre-Sukma Championship in Pulau Pinang,” vowed Pramuka who said that win in Pulau Pinang was a big morale and confidence booster to his boys.

“Our initial target is to finish as the top two teams in our group to qualify for the last four and we will take match by match in the group preliminary round. The boys are ready for the fight and we have been training for four years despite not having proper training ground and equipment,” he added.

Meanwhile, the head coach expressed appreciation on behalf of his boys to the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and its former CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee, Sarawak Sukma Contingent ACDM for cricket Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, SSC sports development officers Kong Hung Chin and Dedia Sarini Ahmad, for the assistance and support rendered in the team’s preparation for Sukma 2022.

Sarawak will be fielding 14 players who will be led by team manager Matthew Maxwell. The team’s assistant coach is Chew Pok Cheong.

Seven of the team members are currently playing in MSSM Cricket Championships to gain match exposure.