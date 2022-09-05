Dewan Rakyat Speaker: Najib still Pekan MP pending pardon petition

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): Datuk Seri Najib Razak remains Pekan MP even as he serves time at Kajang Prison after being found guilty of stealing RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said the disgraced former prime minister’s status remains unchanged as Najib has formally filed for a pardon on September 2, well within the 14-day time frame allowed following his conviction.

“This means the status of Yang Berhormat Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak as Pekan Member of Parliament is unchanged at this time and will only be finalised once the petition for a pardon is settled,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison on August 23 after a five-judge panel at the Federal Court upheld his conviction, 12-year jail sentence, and RM210 million fine for stealing RM42 million in public funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

He was at risk of losing his qualification as an MP if he did not file a formal petition for a free pardon or any other court procedure within 14 days to overturn or commute his jail sentence and fine to below one year and less than RM2,000, based on Article 48 of the Federal Constitution.

A royal pardon falls under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution, which gives the Agong or Sultan the powers to grant a pardon or reprieve to a convict. — Malay Mail