Driver escapes unscathed after car catches fire along Jalan Bakam

MIRI (Sept 5): A 22-year-old man managed to escape unscathed after the car he was driving suddenly caught fire along Jalan Bakam here in the wee hours today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of nine personnel from Miri Central fire station was deployed to the scene, which is located about 10 kilometres from the fire station after receiving a call at 2.38am.

“Upon arrival, the team found out that the car, which was driven by the 22-year-old man, was about 80 per cent destroyed by the fire,” he said in a press statement.

Ahmad Nizam said the car driver said he suddenly saw smoke coming out from the engine area when he was heading towards Promprite Villa, Jalan Bakam from the city centre.

“The victim immediately stopped the car and contacted the emergency line to ask for help,” he added.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at around 3am before fully extinguishing the fire minutes later.

The operation ended at 3.12am.