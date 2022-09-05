Eight left homeless after fire destroys two houses, damages another in Kabong

BINTULU (Sept 5): Eight people were left homeless after a fire destroyed two houses and damaged another at Kampung Hulu Sessang in Kabong yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman, a distress call was received at 5.33pm.

“The firefighters from the Saratok fire station who were deployed to the scene, found out that two houses were completely destroyed while another was about 15 per cent damaged,” he said.

The spokesman said firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 6.19pm and before fully extinguishing the fire moments later.

The operation ended at around 8pm.

No injuries were reported in the incident.