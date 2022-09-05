English teacher seldom entered class and no replacement, says former student

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): A former student of SMK Taun Gusi told the High Court here on Monday that her English teacher seldom entered her class and there were no replacement teachers during his absence.

Nurul Afirah Zainal Abidin, 20, the first witness in the absent teacher case, claimed that the first defendant, Mohd Jainal Jamran, was her class English teacher who is dubbed as Mr JJ by her classmates.

The former student of ‘4 Sains Sukan’ class also claimed that the first defendant would go to the ‘4 Prinsip Akaun’ class, which was next to her class, to teach, but would not enter the ‘4 Sains Sukan’ class to teach.

“I remember there was one incident whereby I, together with my classmates, went to call him to come to our class to teach. But at that time, he told us that he had matters (to attend to) and he did not enter our class,” the witness claimed.

She also alleged to have complained about the first defendant’s absence from her class together with her classmates.

“I remember we have complained to Cikgu Shamsul and Cikgu Siti Kamisa; they are our class teacher and our assistant teacher at class 4 Sains Sukan. I remember this when we were talking to them when they were teaching our class. Their answer was similar, they said to just leave the matter be and that they don’t want to be involved in Mr JJ’s issue,” she claimed.

She alleged that her classmates also raised the matter with the school principal, Haji Suid, who is the second defendant.

She also alleged that on 2 November 2017, they also raised the matter with the school’s Administration Senior Assistant, Cikgu Johari, and claimed that they had informed him that the first defendant had not taught their class for seven months.

She claimed that Cikgu Johari informed them that they were complaining at the wrong place and to the wrong person and they should complain to the first defendant or to the school principal.

Nurul Afirah, in her witness statement, also claimed that the meeting with Cikgu Johari was recorded, and that no action was taken by the school on their complaint.

She further mentioned in her witness statement that she attained either a Grade D or Grade E in her English final examination while in Form 4. The subject was taught by the first defendant.

She claimed that she got a Grade D for the subject in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

She alleged that due to the first defendant’s conduct, she felt left behind in her knowledge in the subject.

“I also feel there is no direction when it comes to the subject,” she said.

She also claimed that the first defendant gave them ‘leaked question’ during the Form 4 examination.

She was cross-examined by the defendants’ counsel, Senior Federal Counsel Mohd Hafizi Abdul Halim who asked whom she went with to get the first defendant to enter their class to teach.

Nurul Afirah said that she went with Suriana, Siti Norhayati and Rusiah Sabdari to ask the first defendant to enter their class and she was unsure when they did that.

When asked when they complained to Cikgu Samsul and Cikgu Siti Kamisa, the witness told the court that she did not remember the date.

Mohd Hafizi then put it to Nurul Afirah that she does not remember because she never made the complaint, to which she denied.

The Senior Federal Counsel also asked Nurul Afirah why they waited for seven months (the duration that the first defendant had not taught them) before bringing the matter up to Cikgu Johari on 2 November 2017.

To this, Nurul Afirah replied that it was because they already complained to their class teachers and did not know who to complain to next.

Mohd Afizi also asked why the video recording was made on 5 January 2018, to which Nurul Afirah answered that she wanted to remember because the first defendant did not enter class to come to teach with reasonable excuse, and at the same time, it can become proof.

The second witness, Suriana Mohammad Salleh, 21, in her witness statement also claimed to be a former student at SMK Taun Gusi and she attended the 4 Sains Sukan class. She also claimed that the first defendant was her English teacher in 2017.

She claimed in her witness statement that she initially felt proud of having the first defendant as her teacher but later felt disappointed when he did not teach her class for seven months.

She also claimed that together with her classmates, they had raised the issue to the Sports Science teachers such as Cikgu Syamsul, class teacher Siti Kamisa and Visual Art Education teacher, Cikgu Ristommoyo.

“When we complained to the teachers, they advised us to study by ourselves. They didn’t help get an alternative teacher for our class,” she alleged.

Suraina also claimed that she failed in the subject during the final examination at Form 4.

During the cross examination by Federal Counsel Fazriel Fardiansya Abdul Kadir, Suraina was asked if she agreed she attained 30 marks or Grade G in the English subject, to which she agreed.

Suraina also told the court that the first defendant’s failure to teach them how to answer examination questions or give a format to answer the English subject’s questions was the reason for her low grade achievement.

She was earlier asked by Fazriel why her mark was low despite claiming to have been provided the leaked questions from the first defendant.

Fazriel then asked Suraina if her Mathematic examination result was 29 marks which was also Grade G, to which she confirmed.

He proceeded to ask if her Mathematics teacher was present all the time, to which she said yes.

“Based on your answer, even though teachers are present fully in class, you still failed in Mathematics, you agree?” he asked.

“I don’t agree,” Suraina replied.

He also said that although Suraina’s Mathematics teacher was present to teach the subject, her result was still lower than her achievement in English subject where she claimed the teacher had been absent, to which Suraina disagreed.

Fazriel then said that her English result was bad not because of the teacher’s absence but due to her own disinterest in learning, which Suraina also disagreed with.

Four SMK Taun Gusi students, Siti Nafirah Siman, Rusiah Sabdarin, Nur Natasha Allisya Hamali and Calvina Angayung, are suing their English teacher in Kota Belud for being absent in class.

They were represented by counsels Roxana Jamaludin, Shireen Sikayun, Jubili Anilik and Dominic J Omok.

The other defendants of the case are Hj Suid Bin Hj Hanapi who is sued in his capacity as principal of SMK Taun Gusi, Director General of Education Malaysi, Minister of Education Malaysia and the Government of Malaysia.

High Court Justice Leonard David Shim adjourned the hearing to September 23 at 2.30am for open court and November 14 to 16, 2022 for the continuation of the trial.