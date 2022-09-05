Female driver slightly injured in self-accident at Sejingkat roundabout

KUCHING (Sept 5): A female driver was slightly injured in a self-accident at the Sejingkat roundabout in Jalan Bako here early this morning.

In a statement, a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 1.33am and eight rescue personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a car had skidded into the ditch,” he added.

The spokesperson said the victim managed to get out of her vehicle with the assistance from members of the public prior to the arrival of the rescue personnel.

“The victim was only slightly injured and she was later taken to the hospital for further treatment,” he added.