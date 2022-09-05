Hiap Thai Tyre wins mixed volleyball tournament

MIRI (Sept 5): Hiap Thai Tyre team has won the JCI Lutong Volleyball Mixed Open Tournament.

Riam Road Secondary School A (RRSS A) came in second, while RRSS B team placed third.

The three-day tournament held at SM Pei Min Miri from Sept 2-4 saw 14 teams participating.

Pujut assemblyman and Miri Mayor Adam Yii presented the prizes.

He encouraged youths to develop the sport of volleyball here and anticipated more young people would take it up.

He also commended the JCI tournament for being a colourful event with multiracial participants.