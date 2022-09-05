Khairy: New building for Simunjan Hospital being considered

SIMUNJAN (Sept 5): A new building is being considered for Simunjan Hospital following the evaluation conducted on the hospital’s compound soil foundation.

In stating this, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he was informed that due to the sinking soil foundation, a request for a new block had been put forward.

“I was brought to a building today that has been deemed unsafe for usage, and it was previously used as a paediatric ward,” said the federal minister during a press conference at Simunjan Hospital yesterday.

Adding on, Khairy said the existing paediatric ward at the hospital had almost reached full bed capacity and thus, a new ward would be urgently needed to accommodate incoming patients.

“We will try our best to include the proposal to construct a new building into the fourth rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the coming years, pending the evaluation report being compiled on the soil foundation,” he said.

Nonetheless, Khairy said while waiting for the report, his ministry had approved a financial allocation to purchase the much-needed medical equipment for the hospital.

The approved items are electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, vital sign machine, ultrasound machine, mortuary refrigerator, incubator, centrifuge, blood bank refrigerator, operating theatre table and lights, fluid warming cabinet, upright bike, hyrocollator, sealer machine, baby digital weighing scale and medication trolleys.

Khairy, who was accompanied by Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri yesterday, also visited the health clinics in Semera, Sadong Jaya and Gedong.

On Semera Clinic, he said his ministry had agreed to set up a temporary cabin for post-natal patients as the existing building housing the patients had been certified unsafe by the Public Works Department (JKR).

Adding on, Khairy said a new health clinic in Semera was in the planning as the current building, which was built in the 1990s, was considered among the most dilapidated clinics in Sarawak.

“As we wait for a new clinic, I have approved an allocation to set up a temporary cabin so that the delivery of health services will not be interrupted. The cabin will be installed with air-conditioners to provide a more comfortable environment to the patients.”

Moreover, Khairy said his ministry had also approved Semera Clinic’s request for new ambulance and other vehicles, as well as for ultra-sound machine.

On Sadong Jaya Clinic, Khairy said there were requests for upgrading works on the building, particularly the emergency ward.

“It is obvious that the emergency ward (at Sadong Jaya Clinic) can no longer accommodate all the patients coming in, with some having to wait outside.”

In this regard, Khairy said the ministry had approved some funding to upgrade the existing emergency ward and the nearby staircase, as well as providing generators for the clinic in view of the currently unstable electricity supply affecting the storage of medicines.

A new clinic had also been proposed for the Sadong Jaya area as part of the ministry’s long-term planning, he added.

On Gedong Clinic, Khairy said they would look into the requests made by the clinic, including the purchase of new vehicles.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s senior personnel had informed that works on the much-delayed Petra Jaya Hospital were on schedule, with a rescue contractor already appointed.

Separately, Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck pointed out that there were 272 health clinics in the state, with 105 classified as ‘dilapidated’ and over half of them deemed as ‘critical’.

On a relevant subject, Khairy expressed hope that the state government would support Putrajaya’s efforts to improve the delivery of medical services in Sarawak, pending approvals being granted for the financial allocations requested under the 12MP.

Khairy said he would also highlight a list of dilapidated health clinics in Saarwak that required urgent improvement at a Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) meeting this week, to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Among those present yesterday were Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh Hardev Singh and Simunjan Hospital director Dr Noraziela Morney.