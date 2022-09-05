Lau: Fixed-term Parliament will stop guessing game over election date

SIBU (Sept 5): Senator Robert Lau has proposed Malaysia have a fixed-term Parliament, which if implemented would see the country only holding a general election when the term ends after five years.

Noting that several Commonwealth countries have already changed to such system, Lau, who is the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch chairman, believed that the fixed-term Parliament will be a better system as it will put a stop to the guessing game over the election date.

“I actually proposed that our system should be changed to a fixed term (Parliament). (That means) Five years is five years, you cannot move it (election) earlier.

“So, there is no this guessing game of playing politics over the date of election,” he told reporters after officiating at the Mid-Autumn Festival Night hosted by SUPP Bawang Assan Branch Women Section at a restaurant in Sungai Bidut here last night.

Lau opined that due to the fact that election is “very political” in the country, those in power will make political decisions.

“(But) Is it in the best (interest for) the country? They will usually play a secondary role. Quite an obvious thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman and SUPP Pelawan chairman Clarence Ting also spoke at the function. The opening remarks was delivered by the organising chairperson Katherine Wong.