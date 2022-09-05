MCCC Sabah to launch Next Generation Entrepreneur Committee

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): The Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah Branch has decided to launch its Next Generation Entrepreneur Committee (NGEC) to lead, cultivate and nurture future leaders for Sabah.

Its president, Michael Chin, said NGEC’s vision is to cultivate and promote an entrepreneurial spirit among teens from the ages of 10 to 17 across Sabah through interactive seminars, workshops, outdoor activities, internship and more.

“Our mission is also to inspire the vision of entrepreneurship in teens as well as to develop self-reliance among teens, through business and imagination. We want to provide them with the values and skills necessary to be successful,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Chin said participation in NGEC is open to the children and grandchildren of MCCC members.

“The participants will range in age from 10 to 17 years old and the main purpose of the NGEC is to expose the new generation to the challenges, intricacies and others in the business world.

“It is also in preparation for the children to take over the family business in the future,” he said.

Chin pointed out that the time has come for MCCC Sabah to develop economic human capital for the future as in the world of entrepreneurship, the most worrying thing is the continuity of a business.

“With this exposure, the participants will be exposed to various things with experienced mentors from among MCCC members themselves. Such experience cannot be found in the education sector because only the businessmen themselves have the relevant skills.

“When these children grow up, it’s up to them whether they want to find their own job, start their own business or be ready to take over the family business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad, Datuk Dexter Lau, said NGEC is the best platform inspired by MCCC Sabah in an effort to empower the added value of each child’s education.

He said NGEC is not like a child care center, instead various beneficial activities related to business will be implemented.

“Among the activities are exposure to future ambitions, visits to manufacturing plants, corporate companies, government-related departments and many more. Up until now we have received 21 applications to participate in NGEC and five donors from MCCC Sabah have also generously donated RM30,000.

“The donation will be used to implement various NGEC activities,” he said.

Lau disclosed that the person responsible for monitoring NGEC’s journey is Edward Tan and he will ensure that the direction of NGEC is on the right track.

According to him, Sabah MCCC also unanimously agreed to appoint NGEC protem chairman Yong Hui Sun and his deputy Brian Ho.

“They are MCCC members who have impressive achievements in their respective businesses,” he said.