MoU signifies collaboration set to turn SGH into a key hub for medical, clinical research

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is set to become the nation’s centre of excellence for clinical trials following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) and international pharmaceutical corportation Novartis.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who came to witness the signing ceremony, said such collaboration would mark an important milestone in cementing Malaysia’s status as a major regional player in medical and clinical research.

“With this MoU, we will now be Novartis’ preferred site and this is significant for the industry in three ways. From the research perspective, SGH will become a centre of excellence in Malaysia for clinical trials – one that can cater for different phases of clinical trials, from first-in-human (FiH) trials to late phase clinical research.

“From a talent and value perspective, by having this site established in Sarawak, not only will the health equality gap in Sarawak be addressed, but also Malaysia can leverage (on it) by attracting talents that range from medical specialists to researchers who would be encouraged to work in this region,” he said at an event held at the Clinical Research Centre (CRC) Auditorium in SGH yesterday.

During a press conference held after the MoU signing ceremony and the visit of the CRC, Khairy said the first FiH clinical trial would be conducted in SGH next year.

He said this was made possible mainly through Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, whom he described as ‘the father of clinical research in Sarawak, who built this facility before entering active politics’.

“The vision continues and I am really here to visit CRC Sarawak. This is really a world-class facility, and we have world-class investigators here,” said Khairy.

The federal minister also regarded this as very much being a part of the agenda ‘to move from sick care to healthcare and well-being in Malaysia – a big vision of the Health White Paper’.

“It fits the vision because what I want to do is to free up our hospitals, so that our hospitals can do more of this and less of having to do run-of-the-mill treatment and curative care. (Also to have) better prevention and more enhanced primary healthcare and treatment at the community level.”

Earlier in his speech, Khairy pointed out the opportunities for more clinical trials or world-renowned research to be conducted in the country, which could be enhanced, and the spillover effect from these ventures could be capitalised to place Malaysia a healthcare hub that would be innovative and at the same time, keep abreast with the latest science and technology.

He also said with the strengthening of the CRM, Malaysia would strive to increase and promote more local and international research collaborations in line with healthcare development.

“Through the work led by CRM’s Phase 1 Realisation Project aimed at establishing and enhancing the nation’s early phase capabilities and capacities, many of the nation’s firsts had been accomplished from this project, including the development of Phase 1 Guidelines, the establishment of the SGH Phase 1 site, training, the development of three National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) officers, as well as fellowship attachment of our fellow oncologist.

“Following this, SGH had successfully conducted its first FiP haematology study last year. The site investigator, Dr Chew Lee Ping, was recognised as the first global recruiter in the study, ahead of other global sites.

“We have also more to look forward to from the team at SGH, especially with the return of Dr Voon Pei Jye, one of our top investigators in the country, following his fellowship in early phase research at Princess Margaret Cancer Center in Toronto,” he said.

Khairy, who is CRM chairman, also said since 2012, Malaysia had conducted over 1,900 sponsored clinical research works.

“The CRM’s Annual Report 2021 highlighted that Malaysia conducted 215 new sponsored clinical research projects for a total contract value of RM226 million, where Novartis was the top contributor of new sponsored clinical research in the last decade.”

Meanwhile, Novartis Malaysia country manager Dr Elwakil Mohamed said the MoU was built on SGH’s accreditation in 2019 under the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency Phase 1 Unit Inspection and Accreditation Programme, enabling it to conduct such early phase studies.

He also described this partnership as ‘a crucial milestone for Novartis Malaysia in increasing its research footprint in Malaysia’.

“This partnership with CRM, on behalf of SGH, will create a platform that can enhance local capabilities, improve clinical trial quality, and increase access to transformative treatment in the country.”

Also speaking at the press conference, Dr Sim said the CRC had come a long way since its establishment in 2008.

To a question, the state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) being built by the Sarawak government, would also collaborate with CRM and other related agencies in their research works.