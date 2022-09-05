Much to gain if Niah National Park be accorded World Heritage Site status, says Premier

MIRI (Sept 5): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is optimistic that having Niah National Park tagged as a World Heritage Site would further strengthen Sarawak’s capacity in heritage protection as well as the development of world-class conservation practices.

Moreover, he stressed that the outstanding universal values (OUVs) of Niah should be conserved and shared around the world, in view of their significance to the people’s understanding of the history of the planet and also humanity.

“I firmly believe that Niah National Park’s inclusion as a World Heritage Site, and with all its OUVs, would benefit both domestic and global communities and help us celebrate our common history,” he said in his speech for the ‘International Conference on Niah National Park for World Heritage Site Nomination’ at Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel yesterday.

The Premier’s text-of-speech was read by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, Sarawak Museum Department director Tazudin Mohtar and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, were also present at the event.

In his speech, Abang Johari further said that with Niah National Park housing some of Southeast Asia’s most important archaeological sites, as well as geoheritage and natural ecosystem, it was only natural that the state government would work hard to get it designated as a World Heritage Site under United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

“It is our responsibility to preserve, maintain, rehabilitate and share it (Niah National Park) with the world as our contribution towards understanding the progression of the world’s human history.

“This is the reason why Sarawak places a high priority on getting Niah National Park to the Unesco World Heritage Site list, as this designation can significantly increase the awareness among the public and related organisations, which could do wonders for heritage appreciation, education, creativity, and nation-building.

“Sarawak government also regards the Unesco World Heritage Site designation as an important instrument for promoting Sarawak across the world, and can have a positive impact on the site, its surroundings, and the relationships between them.

“A listed site may receive assistance in its conservation under specified circumstances and global recognition, which would promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, to the surrounding community of Niah,” said Abang Johari.