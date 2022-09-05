No comment, Khairy says when asked on considerations to contest Seremban in GE15

KUCHING (Sept 5): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today refused to comment on suggestions for him to contest in Seremban in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

“Oh ‘tak payahlah’ (no need lah),” he answered when asked for his comments today after visiting the Sarawak General Hospital here today.

On Sunday, Khairy confirmed he would be giving way to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for the Rembau parliamentary seat and that he would toe the party line but noted it would leave him without a clear venue to contest during GE15 — which he might then have to sit out.

Mohamad Hasan, who is Rembau Umno division chief, has said he wants to contest a federal seat but so far declined to reveal which parliamentary set he would contest in GE15.

Following this, there have been calls from the Seremban Umno Youth for Khairy, who has been Rembau MP for almost 15 years, to consider the Seremban constituency as an alternative to Rembau.

Seremban MP and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke in his immediate response earlier today said he was ready to take on Khairy should the latter contest the seat.

The two-time Seremban MP said Khairy is a politician of high calibre and will be a strong opponent no matter where he contests.