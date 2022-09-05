No place for national athletes in Sukma, says S’wak official

KUCHING (Sept 5): National athletes should not be allowed to participate in Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) because the biennial national games is aimed at unearthing and developing new talents.

This is according to Sarawak Sukma XX contingent assistant chef-de-mission Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

“Sukma is for the development of young talents and l come to understand that this time around in Sukma, the national athletes are competing in the games.

“For Sarawak, we are prepared but we have to challenge the national team which l learnt the majority of the players are playing for Kuala Lumpur and Perak,” the Murum assemblyman told The Borneo Post.

He stressed that the purpose of Sukma is to develop young talents. To have national players who are of international standard in Sukma defeats the very purpose of the national games, he added.

Kennedy also called on other states to focus on the development of each sport so that they do not have to depend on national athletes who should rather be focusing on the SEA, Asian, Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

“The teams fielding national players are only wanting to win and and not on development. It is unfair to other teams who do not have national players,” he said after meeting the Sarawak men’s cricket team at the multi-purpose hockey stadium at Petra Jaya on Sunday.

After listening to feedback from team officials, he expressed confidence that the state cricket team can repeat their excellent performance at the Pre-Sukma Championships held in Penang in July this year.

“I am very happy to know that you are all very prepared for the challenge in this Sukma and we are not worried over who we will meet in the competition.

“What’s most important is the fighting spirit we have to win and with our spirit of “Agi Hidup Agi Ngelaban”, we can win glory for Sarawak.”

Accompanied by Sarawak Cricket Association secretary Gordon Chung and former SSC CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee, Kennedy also inspected facilities at the High Performance Cricket Centre and the site for the proposed Sarawak Cricket and Rugby Ground.