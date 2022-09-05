No privileges, exceptions in Islamic justice, says Agong

KUANTAN (Sept 5): Islamic justice does not at all give any privilege or exception to anyone who commits a wrongdoing, be it oneself, close friends, family members or parents, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty said the principle of Islamic justice does not allow any form of injustice, including to those unliked, besides also upholding justice without favouritism that was practiced successfully and which raised the dignity of Islam during the time of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“The principle of justice that is transparent also succeeds in developing a just, fair and prosperous society. The principle of justice according to Islam is upholding God’s trust.

“Based on the same principle, Syariah courts must also be wise in using discretionary powers and to be always fair to all parties when sentencing, especially those involving family cases.

“If the law is not implemented consistently and fairly, justice will certainly not be achieved as the philosophy behind the enactment of a law would have been tainted, and as a result, the disadvantaged party would end up being victimised by those in power,” His Majesty said when officiating at the opening of the Pahang Syariah Court Complex here today.

Construction of the court complex, officially named Kompleks Syariah Al-Sultan Abdullah, began on June 22, 2015 with a cost of RM44.75 million and was completed on Sept 23, 2021.

Gracing the event were the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Also present were were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad, members of the Pahang state administration led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Pahang Chief Syariah Judge Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Md Yunos.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that the power to punish and pardon should not be used arbitrarily because it will be held accountable in the ‘afterlife’.

In addition, His Majesty also reminded Syariah judges to ensure cases are handled fairly and for judgments not to be delayed, besides calling on court officials and Syariah lawyers to also facilitate the smooth running of court proceedings.

His Majesty also expressed hope that the concept of ‘diyat’, or financial compensation to the kin of victims, that he had proposed over the past few years can be studied and implemented in Pahang, and the country in general.

“I would also like to ask Syariah judges to conduct a detailed study on punishments in the form of community service because there are offences that are not so serious, this should be considered so that they can serve the community… which can be resolved with discretion,” His Majesty said.

On the new court complex, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed hope it would provide helpful services to the community in addition to conveying and developing the teachings of Islam and improving the country’s Syariah court institution. – Bernama