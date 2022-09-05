Peace bond for security guard who ran amok at Kuching petrol station

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a security guard to undergo a six-month peace bond of RM500 with his mother as a surety for running amok at a petrol station here last month.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Naszrulnaim Mat, 32, on his own guilty to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He committed the offence on Aug 29, 2022 at 11.21am at a Jalan Batu Lintang petrol station.

Based on the facts of the case, he entered the premises and was angry with an employee, the complainant, and the latter’s co-worker who were on duty.

He proceeded to throw goods on the counter and when the complainant tried to calm him down, Naszrulnaim proceeded to strangle and punch the complainant.

Although in pain, the complainant still tried to get Naszrulnaim out of the premises while the co-worker called the police.

Naszrulnaim was subsequently arrested around 11.30am.

The investigation revealed that prior to the incident, Naszrulnaim had been talking about god but became angry and ran amok after the two employees ignored him.

The complainant suffered pain to his stomach.

It is understood that Naszrulnaim was intoxicated during the incident and has a previous criminal record under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Naszrulnaim was unrepresented by counsel.