‘Pesta Koman No’o & Keliyow’ to become annual event

BINTULU (Sept 5): ‘Pesta Koman No’o & Keliyow’ will become an annual event for the Punan community in Kakus, Tatau following overwhelming response.

According to Penghulu Sanok Magai, the first edition organised by the Punan Kakus community at Punan Kakus Community hall recently aimed to foster closer rapport among locals.

He said Koman No’ol & Keliyow fest means ‘eating linut and keliyaw’.

“Linut and keliyaw are foods based on mulung flour from the pantu tree which is a traditional food of the Punan community,” he said.

Sanok said in the past, ‘keliyaw’ was a popular traditional food especially while waiting for the harvest season.

“From this event, we also hoped to give exposure to our young generation on the preparation of our traditional food,” he added.