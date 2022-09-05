Petra Jaya man fined for smashing fireman’s rear car windscreen

KUCHING (Sept 5): An unemployed man was today fined RM2,000 in default two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for breaking the rear windscreen of a car belonging to a fireman last month.

Mohamad Taufik Yusuf, 22, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term up to five years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

He committed mischief by breaking the rear windscreen belonging to the 41-year-old, causing damages amounting to RM700, at a surau in Kampung Astana around 6.45am on Aug 31, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant was informed by his wife that his car’s rear windscreen had been smashed and then lodged a police report.

The investigation found the complainant lived near the surau and had been parking his car there as his house compound is narrow and limited.

During the incident, a witness running a stall nearby saw the accused throw a rock at the complainant’s car.

The witness identified the perpetrator as Mohamad Taufik as the latter was known to wander around aimlessly in the area.

Mohamad Taufik had claimed he heard a whisper ordering him to throw the rock.

He also admitted being lightheaded and wondering around aimlessly.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.