Sabah’s rich ethnic heritage can attract tourists

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): The Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry wants all ethnic associations in Tawau and Lahad Datu to continue to develop their respective cultures and customs so that they are not swallowed up by the tide of modernization.

Its minister, Datuk Jafry Ariffin, said it is important that the cultural heritage of ethnic diversity can be further strengthened and developed into an attractive cultural tourism product.

The ministry, he said, is ready to work with all existing ethnic associations to jointly develop the tourism sector in the districts through the rich cultural heritage of the local community.

He said this after attending an engagement session with cultural associations in the two districts recently.

The ministry, through the Sabah State Cultural Board, will also take the initiative to identify any ethnic groups that may be extinct in the state but are rich in culture and traditional customs that have the potential to be highlighted as heritage-based tourism products.

About 30 ethnic associations were present in the engagement session including Cocos Sabah Association, Banjar Tawau Association, Idaan Segama Cultural Arts Association and Sabah Tidung Community Association.

Some of the future plans that were also discussed were initiatives to empower tourism products through culture, the organization of Ethnic Day at Sabah state level, as well as the construction of a cultural hall and gallery in the Lahad Datu district.

According to Jafry, the effort is not only able to maintain traditional arts, culture and heritage but also has an impact on the economy of the local community.