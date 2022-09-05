Sarawak association calls for major sports competitions to include billiards

MIRI (Sept 5): The Sarawak Snooker and Billiard Association has called on the relevant authorities to include billiards sports in major competitions such as Sukan Sarawak, Borneo Games, Sukan Malaysia, and SEA Games.

Association secretary Alex Chu said there are talented young players with potential to shine in the sports and to make the country proud with the right training.

Chu said this during the closing ceremony of the Miri Invitational 10 Ball Pool Tournament 2022 on Sunday (Sept 4).

“I strongly believe throughout this event, we can assist the younger generation to set up a better team works and relationship platform and enhancing the spirit of sportsmanship in Sarawak,” he said.

He said the association also aimed to hold more international billiards events here, which could also promote tourism.

The tournament from Sept 2-4 attracted 150 players from Sabah, Sarawak, Philippines, Brunei, and Singapore.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting said billiards sports teach discipline, respect, leadership, resilience, teamwork, and overcoming adversity.

“Miri Snooker and Billiard Association is a newly registered association and is an affiliate member of the Sarawak Sport Snooker and Billiard Association. The mission and vision of this association is to equip young participants to take up the challenges and achieve their full potential through this event,” he said in a speech read by councillor Aries Leong.

“This three-day tournament will certainly help the young participants to develop social, ethical, emotional, physical, sportsmanship and cognitive competencies.”

Ahmad Taufiq M Murni of Brunei emerged as champion, while Casper Chin from Sabah came in second.

Ferdinand Ting (Miri) and Lee Han Qiang (Singapore) were semi-finalists, while Jet Lee (Kuching), Andy Yong (Miri), Dominic Ting (Miri), and Ariel Bulayo Navarrete (Philippines) reached the quarterfinals.