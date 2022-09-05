Sarawak firm recognised as The BrandLaureate Best Brands Awards (Corporate Excellence) 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): One Medicare Sdn Bhd, a health facility care service provider in Sarawak has been recognised as “The BrandLaureate Best Brands Awards (Corporate Excellence) 2022” for the Hospital Support Services (PSH) industry.

This award is a sign of recognition of the company’s efforts and commitment in successfully providing services and operations to 23 hospitals in Sarawak, since 2015.

The success of this award was also assessed through One Medicare’s involvement and commitment in supporting the hospital, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM), the Sarawak State Health Department (JKNS) and the local community through initiatives that were intensified especially when the country was dealing with Covid-19.

One Medicare chief executive officer Sazali Tuah Neli, who was present at The BrandLaureate Dinner at the Royal Majestic Kuala Lumpur Hotel, said that his party was honored to be awarded the title of Best Brands Awards (Corporate Excellence) 2022 in Malaysia for the first time.

He said, it is also an honor and proof of One Medicare’s commitment to deliver prestigious healthcare services and guarantee comprehensive healthcare.

“Indeed, this achievement could not have been achieved without the cooperation and efforts of all One Medicare citizens,” he said in a statement.

“With this recognition, it reinforces the company’s ambition to continue to raise standards through the use of innovative health technology, reflecting the capabilities of One Medicare citizens who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to ensure high standards of service are always adhered to without compromising quality and integrity.”

The BrandLaureate has recognized 1,500 leading brands and companies, and 500 international company personalities in over 80 countries since 2005.

The award acceptance evaluation process includes a detailed study of all nominated companies, including using performance indicators during company operations, company growth and acquisitions, product or service performance and company technological innovation.