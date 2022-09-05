Sarawak to research preparedness for ageing population, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak will conduct holistic research on the state’s preparedness for an ageing population, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Minister said the research is necessary as Sarawak will be an ageing state by 2028.

“The aspects we should be looking at are health, finance, housing, and transportation.

“Under health, we will look at most illnesses associated with the elderly that can be prevented and slowed down,” she told a press conference after chairing a discussion on the Ageing Nation in Petra Jaya here today.

Fatimah said the research will also need to gather data on the distribution of the elderly across Sarawak.

“We need to know where the elderly people are. Are they in rural or urban areas? We also need to know the services available to them. For example, if they go to a clinic, what types of services are offered at the clinic.”

She said the research should also comprise data such as living arrangements, race, education level, and household income of the elderly in Sarawak.

“From this data, we can analyse on the preparedness and needs. The research is important for us to see the preparedness and how we address the gaps, to be able to formulate policies, and address short-term and long-term gaps.

“We will collaborate with other ministries such as the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry and Transport Ministry, as we would like to see an integrated kind of system.

“My ministry is providing welfare and social support system for our elderly, and we also want to see other needs catered for the elderly. Different ministries will have to work together to address the gaps,” she added.

For short-term plans, Fatimah said the Geriatric Community (GeKo) Unit, the first of its kind in the nation set up at the Kota Samarahan Health Clinic in 2019, should be able to contribute to the well-being of the elderly.

She said more people should learn about the GeKo Unit, which aims to ensure healthy, active, and productive ageing by empowering seniors, families, and communities.

She said the ministry will consider having a one-stop service centre for the elderly that offers not just health services but lifelong learning support in view of global digitalisation.

“There are gaps we need to address. We want our elderly to continue to be mobile and independent. We want to see more robust elderly and less frail elderly so that those 60 years and above have a longer period of independence,” she added.

Kota Samarahan Health Clinic family medicine specialist and community geriatrician Dr Sally Suriani Ahip said the GeKo Unit seeks to provide adequate health services and support for seniors through increased awareness, knowledge, skills, and collaboration between agencies and the community in the planning and implementation of comprehensive health services for the elderly.

“Seniors are vulnerable and frail. Through GeKo, we want to reverse frailty and optimise their capacity to become independent seniors,” she said.

She said similar services have been extended to the Asajaya and Sadong Jaya health clinics.

Dr Sally said GeKo seeks to prepare Sarawak towards integrating everyone to support the state in facing an ageing society.

“Seniors with medical conditions or illnesses do not mean that they cannot be self-sufficient. Various interventions including psychological and social are provided under GeKo.

“Besides creating awareness of healthy ageing, we also educate the patients or consumers on related age care topics, and address inquiries and health concerns from patients, consumers, and their carers,” she said.

The GeKo Unit comprises a family medicine specialist with geriatrics training, medical officer, pharmacist, nutritionist, psychological counsellor, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, and healthcare assistant.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said Sarawak ranks third in the country in terms of life expectancy, where on average Sarawakians live up to 76.5 years, slightly above the national life expectancy of 75.6 years.

By 2030, she said Malaysia is expected to become an aged nation with 15 per cent of its population aged 60 years and above.

“We want to see the aged healthy, active, productive, happy, and having a positive mind. Becoming old is not something to fear, that’s the process in life.

“There are already support systems and services for our elderly, but we have to look at the whole system in an integrated manner. We shall work as a team to provide the best services to the elderly, to increase robust seniors, and decrease frail elderly,” she added.