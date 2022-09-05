Save more, enjoy more with Shopee this 9.9 Super Shopping Day

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day is here to kick-off the much anticipated year end shopping season! With super deals and vouchers galore, Malaysians are set to save and enjoy more when they shop on the leading e-commerce platform.

Here are some highlights that Malaysians can look forward to during the campaign period, happening now till 9 September:

Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend

Enjoy free shipping even with just the purchase of one item! Worry no more about the minimum spend when you shop, by claiming and using these special free shipping vouchers when checking out. Malaysians can look forward to daily 12PM Free Shipping Hours with vouchers to be claimed, so be quick!

Daily 95% Off

The 9.9 Super Shopping Day offers shoppers 95% off vouchers daily with no minimum spend for maximum savings. Look out for Coins Cashback Hours at 8PM daily too to make sure you have more Shopee Coins at the ready for your next checkout.

Shop & Win Up To RM200,000*

Users who shop during the campaign period have a chance to win up to RM200,000*! All that needs to be done to get a shot at winning is to complete a few tasks on Shopee to collect golden tickets. Lucky users will be contacted via Shopee Live, where they have to answer a simple question to win the cash prize.

Daily Shopee Live Exclusive Vouchers

Malaysians can also look forward to Shopee Live daily exclusive vouchers, worth up to RM6 off with no minimum spend from any livestream on Shopee Live. The Live-exclusive vouchers refresh every day, so users should come back to Shopee livestream daily to claim and use the vouchers on 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

On top of that, users can also participate in the Shopee Live Buy & Win contest to stand a chance to win up to 100,000 Shopee Coins and Gold Bars. This is applicable for purchases made in any livestreams on Shopee Live from 26 August until 9 September 2022.

Shopee Mall

Shop 100% authentic brands from official stores with attractive deals and discounts refreshed daily. Come celebrate Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day with Shopee Mall, featuring 25% off discounts, 25% Coins Cashback, 25% off brand vouchers and much more from your favourite brands like Watsons, Trapo, Samsung and Sulwhasoo!

ShopeePay 9.9 Transfer and Win Big

Want to earn more fabulous rewards? Here are few ways to get more from your ShopeePay wallet during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day:

• Transfer and win up to to 999,999 Shopee Coins

• Send Ang Bao to 50 Friends & Get RM15*

• Earn up to RM5 Cashback when you receive a minimum RM10 DuitNow Transfer*

ShopeeFood 9.9 Super Deals

Enjoy amazing food offers for ONE day only on 9.9 ShopeeFood Super Deals. Here are three special deals worth waiting for!

• Super Deals up to 50% off. Here are some participating merchants to keep your tummy happy: US Pizza, A&W, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Bask Bear Coffee, Subway, Old Town White Coffee, Tealive and much more!

• Free delivery on ALL your food orders with RM15 minimum spend

• Shocking Sale at RM9. Don’t forget to check your ShopeeFood app on the day

Shopee 9.9 Super Show

Want more, you say? Tune in to TV3, Shopee Live or Shopee’s YouTube channel at 9PM on 9 September to get your hands on the best TV deals in town from the Shopee 9.9 Super Show. Full of exciting performances, games and offers, Shopee will be treating Malaysians with Shopee Shake, Vouchers Drop and more during the show for an unforgettable 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Mark your calendars on 9 September

On the last day of the mega sale, get ready for 12AM Midnight Madness to grab RM9 Knockout Deals, 95% off 9.9 Only Deals and claim more 95% off vouchers that require no minimum spend, and much more to stretch your Ringgit even further!

The 9.9 Super Shopping Day is powered by brands and partners including Alliance Bank, Baskin-Robbins, Dr Cardin, Gaabor, Garnier, L’Oréal, Puma, Secret Recipe, Skechers, Tefal and Vinda.

For more information about the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.com.my/m/99.

*Terms and conditions apply.