Senator proposes apolitical selection committee for community leaders

SIBU (Sept 5): Local community leaders should be appointed by selection committees that are apolitical, said Senator Robert Lau.

According to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan chairman, this would ensure the best candidates are chosen.

He cited how judges are appointed by the Judicial Appointment Commission following strict guidelines.

“I said five, six years ago that we should de-politicise (the appointment of community leaders). So, I am using the example of how the judges are appointed. It was very political at that time.

“Now, with the Judicial Appointment Commission, they have a strict guideline on how to do it. And they get good people in there now, without fear or favour. Can we do that?

“Likewise, the appointment of community leaders should be like that. They are not wearing a (political) party shirt. Yes, they are loyal to the government of the day, but they should not be loyal to that politician of that party of the day,” Lau said.

He told reporters this after officiating at SUPP Bawang Assan Women’s Section’s Mid-Autumn Festival Night in Sungai Bidut last night.

According to him, the appointment of community leaders has been very much politicised, with certain leaders even blocking certain appointments.

“I have all along said community leader appointments should be apolitical.

“Let the committee be headed by the Resident’s Office, District Office – they do the background search and get the best people, who live in the community to be appointed,” said Lau.

He also noted that there are more than 20 Chinese community leaders in the Bawang Assan area, but currently only two, a kapitan and a penghulu, are serving the area as the tenure of the others had already expired.

“Their term has expired. Some had expired one year ago – the last batch expired on Dec 31, 2021.

“New names have been submitted – the interview process has been done and the vetting process by Resident’s Office has been done and I sat through the meeting just before the (state) election,” he said.

He added with over 90, Sibu has the highest number of community leaders, including penghulu and pemanca.

“In Bawang Assan area, I think we have about 15 or 16 kapitan, six penghulu – the Chinese area. So, it is about 20 plus. Personally, I think there are just too many, if we compare to Miri, compare to Kuching, you don’t have that many.

“Miri, I think all in all, the whole city has only 10 plus kapitan, penghulu. Why do we need so many? Again, that was used as ‘political capital’…”