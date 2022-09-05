Soon Koh confirms will contest in Sibu parliamentary seat

SIBU (Sept 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is set to contest in the Sibu parliamentary seat during the next polls.

He told a press conference today that his candidacy is the party’s wish.

“They say as a party president I have to go for it. I have no choice but to lead PSB into the parliamentary battle although I am quite old,” Wong told a press conference after PSB’s first Central Committee Meeting here this afternoon.

PSB deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong then interjected, “Can I add to that? I think maybe Dato Sri (Wong) would to announce himself. Dato Sri is the confirmed candidate for Sibu Parliamentary for the coming general election.”

This was followed by thunderous applause from those present.

Wong also hinted that the Lanang parliamentary seat may be contested by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), which signed a memorandum of understanding on seat allocation with PSB in May.

MORE TO COME