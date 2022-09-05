SPM repeat exam from Sept 12-14, involving 7,720 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): This year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Repeat Examination (SPMU) will be held from Sept 12-14, involving 7,720 candidates at 209 examination centres nationwide.

The Malaysian Examination Syndicate (MES), via a statement by the Education Ministry (MOE), requested all candidates to refer to the examination timetable for information such as the date, time, code and examination paper as well as for instructions.

“Candidates are also reminded to bring along identification documents and the Examination Registration Statement to the examination centre.

“Candidates must also comply with the standard operating procedures and rules set by the MES to ensure the smooth management of the examination,” the statement read.

The 2022 SPMU timetable and Examination Registration Statement can be downloaded from MES’ website at http://lp.moe.gov.my.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,317 examiners have been appointed for the Bahasa Melayu Oral Test while 1,441 people will be on duty for Bahasa Melayu Listening and Written tests, the MES said. – Bernama