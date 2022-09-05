State to help in upskilling of O&G workers, says Mussen

MIRI (Sept 5): The state government will collaborate with the oil and gas (O&G) industry players in upskilling their workers so as to remain relevant.

In giving this assurance, Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Dr Malcom Mussen Lamoh said through training programmes, technical engineers could still have attachment to their existing companies and continue learning on the job, which should enhance their working experience and profiles.

He said this during Sarawak Oil and Gas Workers Association (Sogwa) fundraising dinner at a hotel here last Saturday, where he represented Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the Minister for International Trade and Investment Sarawak.

Adding on, Malcom pointed out training and upskilling as being crucial in O&G, in view of the sector being one of the key revenue streams as outlined under the Sarawak government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

In relation to the strategy, the deputy minister highlighted the importance of look firstly into the utilisation and data productivity, as well as petrochemical transition, and green economy.

“Some of the key ideas that have been shared by professionals and experts include looking at new sources of energy, which would be relevant and useful within the next two to three decades.

“The demand for oil is predicted to fall by 2050, while the demand for plastic would increase.

“In the long term, hydrogen is seen as a new source of energy and thus, developing and optimising the production of hydrogen through technology are crucial and not with challenge.

“Similarly, advance (plastic) recycling using new technology would involve productivity, quality, increased quantity and the sustainability of our environment,” he added.

He also argued that Malaysia might be caught between the idea of going clean energy and sustaining the petrochemical industry, but he believed that the transition to new sources of energy would be a way of sustaining the environment as well as the economic development of Sarawak.

Later at the event, Malcom announced a contribution of RM20,000 from Awang Tengah, as well as RM10,000 from him – all in support for Sogwa’s fundraising exercise.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala was also present at the dinner.