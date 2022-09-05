Three killed after cement truck plunges down 20-foot ravine

KAPIT (Sept 5): Three men were killed after a cement mixer truck they were travelling in plunged 20 feet down a ravine at Jalan Merit here Monday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement identified the victims as Bunyau Manggie, 40, George Wong, 33, and Steven Janggai Bungkang, 33.

It said four rescuers from Kapit fire station were rushed to the scene after a distress call on the incident was received at 11.35am.

Firefighters had to travel in two four-wheel-drive vehicles belonging to the truck company as their fire engine could not be used on the 30km logging road to reach the scene, it added.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene, it was discovered the three workers were trapped inside the cement truck at the bottom of the ravine.

“Specialised tools were used to extricate the victims, who were all pronounced dead at the scene,” said Bomba.

The bodies were then handed over to the police for further action.