Win Lahad Datu seats from opposition – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 5): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor wants the leaders and members of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Lahad Datu to work hard and translate their support by ensuring that the coalition’s candidate wins the Lahad Datu parliamentary seat in the 15th general election.

In addition to the parliamentary seat, we also need to ensure that the State Legislative Assembly seats in the Lahad Datu Parliament that are currently held by the opposition parties are also won by the GRS in the next state election, said Hajiji who is also GRS chairman.

“There is nothing the people can expect from the opposition because they cannot change the fate of the people. People and voters in Lahad Datu need to change their fate by choosing wisely in the next general election,” he said.

Speaking at the GRS roadshow in Lahad Datu on Monday, Hajiji said that only elected representatives from the government can bring faster development and progress to Lahad Datu.

Hajiji also said that GRS will accept local parties that are interested in joining the coalition and subscribe to its struggles to ensure that Sabah continues to progress and be led by a coalition of local parties.

“If we love Sabah, this is the time for us to unite in GRS. I want to hear from the Umno/Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders that they want to work together for the benefit of the state of Sabah,” added Hajiji.

More than 4,000 people attended the event.

The roadshow was also attended by GRS leaders, namely Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Haji Mulia, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Parti Solidariti Sabah Tanah Airku deputy president Datuk Robert Tawik.

Also in attendance were Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) deputy president Datuk Juil Nuatim as well as leaders from Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Lahad Datu.