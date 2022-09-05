Woman in Kuching fined RM1,500 for causing hurt to boyfriend’s son

KUCHING (Sept 5): An unemployed woman was fined RM1,500 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for knocking the head of her boyfriend’s eight-year-old son against the wall.

Nurlyana Abdullah, 36, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read to her.

The Section provides for an imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction

Nurlyana committed the offence at a house in Kampung Rudan Rayang in Padawan at around 10am on Aug 27, 2021.

Based on the facts of the case, the biological mother of the victim lodged a police report after finding out about the incident from her ex in-law’s family.

The complainant is divorced from the victim’s father and is living separately from the victim, who is living with his father and his father’s girlfriend.

An investigation of the case revealed the victim had forgotten to close the refrigerator door after taking some drinking water to which Nurlyana reacted by scolding and knocking the victim’s head against the wall.

The victim’s father was working at the time of the incident and was only home in the evening.

The victim was subsequently examined at the Sarawak General Hospital and his medical report stated he had suffered from injuries to his right forehead and nose.

It is learnt that the mother did not apply custody for the child as she is an amputee (disabled) due to diabetes.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Nurlyana was unrepresented.