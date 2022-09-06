160 Covid-19 cases in Sabah



KOTA KINABALU (Sept 6): Sabah recorded 160 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 7.30 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a total of 2,508 samples were tested.

“Beaufort and Tambunan districts which recorded zero cases yesterday are among the six districts that recorded double-digit cases today.

“Kota Kinabalu with 44 new infections is still the main contributor of new cases in Sabah, although this number is a decrease of 33 cases compared to yesterday’s figure.

“The other districts are Tuaran 16 cases (+2), Beaufort 14 cases (+14), Tawau, 13 cases (+3), Tambunan 11 cases (+11) and Penampang 10 cases (-5),” he said in a statement.

Among the districts with zero infection were Putatan with nine cases, Beluran four cases and Telupid two cases.

Only six districts did not record any new infections including Semporna, Pitas, Kunak and Kalabakan which all recorded infections before.

A total of 157 of the 160 new cases are in Category 1 and Category 2 and three cases in Category 4.