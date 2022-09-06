200 police personnel, retirees presented PJPN awards

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 6): A total of 200 Sabah police personnel of various ranks, including retired officers, were awarded the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) (National Hero Service Award) to honour their sacrifice and commitment to the country.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah presented the medals to 100 police personnel and 100 retirees at a ceremony Tuesday.

Speaking to Bernama, 72-year-old Richard Ampawi Kimbin, who received the award, expressed a sense of joy and gratitude at being selected even though he has been retired for a long time.

Richard who served in the field force and who had tracked down the remaining communists in Sarawak in 1971, was also touched by the recognition, which he described as a meaningful award.

“I hope the younger generation, especially in Sabah, will continue to uphold the unity and welfare of the country and not be afraid or ashamed to join the police force,” said Richard from Tuaran.

Sharing a similar sentiment was 69-year-old recipient from Penampang, Marina Marion who also expressed her gratitude because her services and commitment were appreciated even after she had retired from the force over 30 years ago.

Jamaludin V.A Abdullah, 54, from Papar was proud because the Sabah police contingent appreciated all his sacrifices in the force, and described the medal as a special gift since he served in the forensic team during the invasion incident in Tanduo, Lahad Datu in 2013. – Bernama